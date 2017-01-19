Backstage Update On Bill Goldberg And WWE Fastlane, How Long Darren Young Is Expected Out Of Action

– As noted, Bill Goldberg is booked for the March 5th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view but his WrestleMania 33 opponent Brock Lesnar is not. Word is that Goldberg is set to work a main event match at that pay-per-view. No word yet on who his opponent might be.

– Regarding Darren Young’s elbow injury suffered at the WWE Main Event tapings on Monday night, the preliminary diagnosis is that he will be out of action for 6 months. As noted on Wednesday, Young took to Twitter and confirmed the injury. He wrote, “Hyperextension which resulted in a traumatic dislocation & fracture of the coronoid process of the right elbow.”

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter