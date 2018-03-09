Backstage Update On Brock Lesnar’s Future With WWE

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within the WWE is that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is very interested in staying with WWE when his contract is up after WrestleMania 34 next month.

The feeling within the sports entertainment company is that this the exact same situation that happened in 2016 where Lesnar decided to re-sign with the WWE before or after his last date.

The longtime pro wrestling journalist noted that WWE officials are still moving forward with the idea that Lesnar is leaving. Part of that mentality is to downplay Lesnar on his way out so it won’t look like such a big loss if he does leave.