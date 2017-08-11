Backstage Update On Dolph Ziggler, Sasha Banks Zombified At RAW (Video), AJ Styles

– Above is video of Sasha Banks being made into a WWE Zombie backstage at a recent RAW show. The Boss was zombified thanks to help from horror legend Tom Savini.

– As noted earlier this week, Dolph Ziggler has been off WWE TV and pay-per-view as of late simply because the company has nothing for him creatively. Bryan Alvarez noted on Wrestling Observer Live that Ziggler will likely be re-packaged soon. No word yet on what the re-package could involve or when it might happen.

– WWE United States Champion AJ Styles hypes the WWE Network launch in China with this new video. As noted, the service will launch in China just in time for next Sunday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view.