Backstage Update On Finish Of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania

As noted, WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Universal Champion Brock Lesnar had re-signed with WWE.

He retained the title over Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 34. It was well known that his contract with the company expired on Sunday night and there was some speculation about him returning to the UFC.

Dave Meltzer gave some more insight into the situation as well as the finish of the main event of WrestleMania 34 during the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of RingsideNews):

“The decision actually made, the agreement was made for Lesnar to stay right on the Monday they did that interview. So on the go-home show where he said if he loses [both Lesnar and Paul Heyman will never be seen again]. So they actually made the deal that day but the contract for him to stay wasn’t signed until Sunday, it was before the match.”

“It was very much tell nobody, Roman Reigns knew. The story that he told was somewhat true in the ring. He did show up that day to the building thinking he was winning the championship. He was then told that they had changed the plan and I don’t even know that he was mad at least — he’ll probably be mad if Strowman ends up with the belt but I don’t know if that’s happening.”

The negative crowd reaction isn’t believed to be a factor in the finish being changed. A handful of people reportedly knew about the finish being changed which was originally Reigns countering the last F5 attempt into a spear.