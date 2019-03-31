Backstage Update On Kurt Angle’s Farewell Match, Top 10 Women’s WrestleMania Milestones

— According to a tweet by Rajah.com on Friday, almost everyone “backstage” in WWE is under the belief that Kurt Angle will face Baron Corbin in his Farewell Match at WrestleMania 35.

Re: The Angle situation. As far as almost everyone "backstage" knows, it's still Corbin vs. Angle and you can guess what the planned finish is there. However, I get a weird feeling that if they are going with Cena, only a few people know that and I'm not one of them! — Rajah.com (@RajahNews) March 29, 2019

— The Women’s Evolution changed the parameters for success at WrestleMania. These are the 10 most significant milestones achieved by female WWE Superstars on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”