Backstage Update On Paige, Madusa Working With Talent At Performance Center, Andre the Giant

Published On 05/19/2017 | By PWMania.com Staff | News

– While Paige is still out of action recovering from neck surgery, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer says the feeling in WWE is that she wouldn’t be brought back to television at this time even if she was cleared to wrestle.

In light of her personal issues and how outspoken fiancee Alberto El Patron has been about WWE, her status with the company is helped by the fact that WWE and The Rock are developing a movie based on her family.

– Triple H said during today’s conference call promoting NXT TakeOver: Chicago that Alundra Blayze (a/k/a Madusa) will visit the WWE Performance Center next week to work with talent.

– Andre the Giant was born on this day in 1946. WWE sent out this Instagram post celebrating what would have been his 71st birthday.

