Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Return, Possible Survivor Series Replacement

There is talk that Roman Reigns may not be able to return in time for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 19th, according to PWInsider. Reigns has been out of action with the same viral infection that caused Bray Wyatt and others to recently miss time.

WWE has been planning for Reigns to work Survivor Series and while he is not hospitalized, there is concern among officials that he might be rushing back too soon for the November 19th pay-per-view and that he may not be in proper ring shape to return to work a regular schedule.

The current back-up plan would see Jason Jordan replace Reigns on the men’s Team RAW for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match. The idea would be to play up the idea of Angle teaming with his “long lost son” for the first time ever.

If Reigns is able to return, the plan is for him to team with Captain Angle, Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and Finn Balor to face SmackDown Commissioner & Team Captain Shane McMahon, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and either Rusev or AJ Styles.