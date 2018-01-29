Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey Making Surprise Appearance At Royal Rumble

Pwinsider.com has provided some backstage news on former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey’s appearance at last night’s WWE Royal Rumble.

Despite the fact that there was a lot of speculation that Rousey would be appearing in some fashion at the event, it was a big shock to superstars and production staff due to her not listed on any of the production sheets and the effort was made to hide the fact that she was there. It was noted that only the highest positioned people like Vince McMahon or Kevin Dunn were in the know.

For those who are wondering, Rousey was never booked for the Rumble match as WWE is planning to make her first match a WrestleMania debut.