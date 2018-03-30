Backstage Update On Shane McMahon Competing At WrestleMania

The WWE announced on Monday that SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon was hospitalized due to acute diverticulitis and an umbilical hernia, and will require surgery.

There was some concern that he would miss WrestleMania 34. However, that’s not the case as SmackDown General manager Daniel Bryan announced on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live that he and Shane would face Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that while a hernia does require surgery, McMahon is putting it off so he can be part of Wrestlemania 34.

The match is being set up in a way that will give McMahon a light workload. The hernia is not a work from WWE. McMahon reportedly suffered the injury a week after that attack happened.