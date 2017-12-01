Backstage Update On Shane McMahon & WrestleMania 33

We reported back in November of last year that WWE had plans to have Brock Lesnar face Shane McMahon at this year’s WrestleMania event. The company went as far as to playing up to the storyline between Lesnar and Shane after Shane received an F-5 from Lesnar, howevere those plans all changed once Goldberg re-signed with the company to work additional dates.

In regards to Shane’s status for the this year’s WrestleMania, we have been told that while there is still no hand picked opponent for him yet, he is still expected to compete at the event. It’s being said that Shane will go up against a SmackDown Superstar.