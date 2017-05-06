Backstage Update On Tonight’s WWE RAW, What Will Kick Off The Show

Tonight’s Raw from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania will kick off with a match between Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt.

This was first announced by Charly Caruso in a video on WWE’s Facebook page.

Also announced for the show is The Miz hosting a “must-see” celebration alongside Maryse to officially kick off his Intercontinental Championship “comeback tour.”

After winning last night’s Extreme Rules Fatal 5-Way Match, Samoa Joe will challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire. To promote the match, tonight’s Raw will feature an appearance from Paul Heyman, according to PWInsider.com.

PWInsider.com also reports that Alexa Bliss will begin a program with Nia Jax after succesfully defending the Raw Women’s Championship against Bayley at Extreme Rules in a Kendo Stick on a Pole Match.