Backstage Updates On James Storm’s Impact Contract & The Hall Of Fame

– It’s now confirmed that former World Heavyweight Champion James Storm is no longer working for Impact after they did a farewell segment at the November 9th Impact Wrestling TV tapings. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Storm was working under a guaranteed deal that paid him in the $150,000 to $200,000 range, which ran out. This is not considered to be a big number but the company can’t afford numbers like these anymore.

– Regarding there being no Hall of Fame ceremony at this year’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view, once Jeff Jarrett left the company the idea was to induct either his father Jerry Jarrett or Mike Tenay. The Observer notes that Tenay “wasn’t happening either way” and soon the idea for a ceremony was nixed. There were rumors of Storm going into the Hall but The Observer notes that he was never on the list of names being considered.