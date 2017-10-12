Backstage Updates On Neville And The WWE Cruiserweight Title

Regarding Neville’s WWE status, sources have confirmed that he walked out of Monday’s RAW in Indianapolis before the show hit the air. The plan was for Neville to lose to WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore in the non-title Lumberjack main event. The match ended up having Enzo drop the title to Kalisto.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Neville walked out when he learned of the loss he was to take. This was a last minute decision made by Vince McMahon, reportedly because no one could come up with a better idea at the last minute, they put the title on Kalisto instead of having Enzo defeat another cruiserweight. The Observer adds that the current plan is to get the title back on Enzo. The title change could come at the October 22nd TLC pay-per-view when Enzo receives his rematch.

Neville’s status with the company is still up in the air but it’s believed that he’s gone. One source close to the situation insists that he’s 100% gone. As noted yesterday, WWE is officially denying that he quit and the official word is that he’s still with the company. His profile remains on the WWE website as of this writing but we will keep you updated.