Backstage Updates On WWE Launching A UK TV Series & Working With UK Groups

The WWE UK series that has been planned for more than a year is now being looked at as a broadcast TV show as well as a WWE Network program, according to PWInsider. WWE officials have been pitching the show to several different broadcasters in the UK with the idea of carrying a WWE UK-centric program that would be produced in the UK with an all-British roster. One of the broadcasters that the company has pitched the show to is ITV, which is said to be interested on a number of levels.

The current working title for the series is WWE King of the Ring. There is no word yet on when the show might launch.

On a related note, WWE is still having talks with UK promotions PROGRESS Wrestling and Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) to bring their programming to the WWE Network under the planned tiered-system that has not launched.