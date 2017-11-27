Backstage Video From Gable & Benjamin, Liv Morgan On Her Call-Up, WWE/Cyber Monday

By
Marc Middleton
-

– Above is new video of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking smack about taking the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos this Christmas season.

– Liv Morgan, who made her main roster debut on last Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan, tweeted the following warning to the women’s division today:

– WWE Shop is offering up to 75% off 100s of items plus free shipping for Cyber Monday. Details are in the tweet below:

