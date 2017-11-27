Backstage Video From Gable & Benjamin, Liv Morgan On Her Call-Up, WWE/Cyber Monday

Sounds like @WWEGable and @Sheltyb803 have big plans for the holiday season … AND for the #SDLive #TagTitles! pic.twitter.com/ztds4gXtoa
– Above is new video of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking smack about taking the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos this Christmas season.
– Liv Morgan, who made her main roster debut on last Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan, tweeted the following warning to the women’s division today:
I’d like to take this awesome Monday morning as an opportunity to say .. I didn’t come to #SDLive to wait backstage.. I came to knock people out .. of my way to the top 👅 #SDLiv
