Backstage Video From Gable & Benjamin, Liv Morgan On Her Call-Up, WWE/Cyber Monday

– Above is new video of Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable talking smack about taking the SmackDown Tag Team Titles from The Usos this Christmas season.

– Liv Morgan, who made her main roster debut on last Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown with Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan, tweeted the following warning to the women’s division today:

I’d like to take this awesome Monday morning as an opportunity to say .. I didn’t come to #SDLive to wait backstage.. I came to knock people out .. of my way to the top 👅 #SDLiv — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 27, 2017

