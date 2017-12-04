Backstage WWE SmackDown Visitors (Photo), Bryan & Brie Celebrating Anniversary, The Rock

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are celebrating 3 years of marriage this week as they prepare to welcome their first child in less than 3 weeks. They posted this video to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and included a clip from their wedding.

– The Rock noted on Twitter that work on season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers” wrapped this week. The season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd. There will be 10 episodes in the third season.

– As seen below, Tyson Kidd and former WWE Superstar Christopher Nowinski of Concussion Legacy Foundation were backstage for last night’s SmackDown in Boston. This is a rare backstage appearance by Kidd, who has been out of action for almost 2 years with a neck injury.