Backstage WWE SmackDown Visitors (Photo), Bryan & Brie Celebrating Anniversary, The Rock
– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella are celebrating 3 years of marriage this week as they prepare to welcome their first child in less than 3 weeks. They posted this video to The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel and included a clip from their wedding.
– The Rock noted on Twitter that work on season 3 of HBO’s “Ballers” wrapped this week. The season will premiere on Sunday, July 23rd. There will be 10 episodes in the third season.
– As seen below, Tyson Kidd and former WWE Superstar Christopher Nowinski of Concussion Legacy Foundation were backstage for last night’s SmackDown in Boston. This is a rare backstage appearance by Kidd, who has been out of action for almost 2 years with a neck injury.
Loved seeing our good friend @ChrisNowinski1 at #SDLive in Boston! Chris is the best…. 🙏@ConcussionLF pic.twitter.com/moT8KFw7xF
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017
My everything ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eo1VnWdVLA
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) April 12, 2017