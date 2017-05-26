Bad News For Matt Hardy, Latest Update On Tommaso Ciampa’s Injury

– Matt Hardy’s trademark application for the “Broken” gimmick was given an initial refusal today by the USPTO, citing that it “identifies only the name of a particular character/personal name” and doesn’t “identify and distinguish applicant’s services from those of others and to indicate the source of applicant’s services.” Hardy had services list as: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer.” At this time, Hardy has six months to respond to the refusal before the application is abandoned.

– The ankle injury that Tommaso Ciampa suffered at last week’s WWE NXT live event appears to be worse than originally expected. It’s believed that he further aggravated the injury by working the ladder match at NXT Takeover: Chicago. Ciampa will be traveling to Birmingham, Alabama for further diagnosis and treatment. Stay tuned for any further updates.