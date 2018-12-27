Bad News For WWE Regarding Live Event Attendance

Wednesday night’s WWE live event drew just 11,900 fans which the lowest attendance for WWE at MSG in recent memory, according to Dave Meltzer. WWE apparently added an NXT match in an effort to boost ticket sales but the move didn’t appear to help much. WWE did not announce a return to MSG which the company usually does.

In addition to that, the Wednesday WWE live event in Chicago drew just 6000 fans when the post-Christmas shows at the Allstate Arena usually draw over 10,000 fans.

Women’s matches closed both shows and there were reportedly fans leaving both shows before the main events:

