Bad Sign For The Future Of WWE2K Video Games

Justin Leeper, a former WWE Smackdown vs. RAW video game series writer, discussed the criticism of the WWE 2K20 game and the future of the series:

“2K and the people within it are trying to distance themselves from it. I’ve heard about double digit people who were on the team who have quit. They haven’t left for other stuff, they just quit because, ‘Man, I don’t want this stink on me anymore.'”

He added, “2K20 is selling poorly, it’s doing poorly all around. That means the budget is going to be cut. It means 2K21 is gonna have to be made for less money. Less money to fix things, innovate, and now there are about ten less people on the team. As you can tell, the outlook is not good for 2K21 either.”