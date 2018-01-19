Ban On Pro Wrestling Overturned In Edmonton, Canada

The City of Edmonton announced a ban on all forms of combat sports in the area will no longer cover professional wrestling, as the City Council have agreed to pass an amendment making the genre exempt from the ban.

WWE had an event scheduled at the brand new Rogers Place Arena in Edmonton on February 9th, but cancelled the event after the new regulations banning combat sports were enacted by the City Council back on December 8th following the death of former UFC fighter and boxer Tim Hague at an event in the city back in June.