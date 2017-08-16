Barclays Center Tweets and Deletes Brock Lesnar Advertisement For WWE RAW After SummerSlam

The official Twitter account for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn sent out a tweet this morning advertising Brock Lesnar for Raw the night after SummerSlam.

The tweet was quickly deleted.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Universal Champion “The Beast” @BrockLesnar will be live on @WWE #RAW this Monday, 8/21! pic.twitter.com/FUAr7G2Bi7

— Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 16, 2017

Many were quick to describe this as a “spoiler” on Twitter moments after the tweet was issued given the stipulation stated last Monday on Raw that both Lesnar and Paul Heyman would leave WWE if Lesnar loses the Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way Match at SummerSlam.