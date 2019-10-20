Baron Corbin Addresses ‘Go Away’ Heat From Fans

In an interview with Sam Roberts, King Baron Corbin commented on criticism from fans and “go away” heat:

“They also aren’t the ones paying my bills so, from day one, I go, ‘Eh, I’m not really gonna listen to that guy because if he knew what he was talking about, he might be here. It’s funny, too. A lot of people have these opinions and elaborate thoughts and why things work or don’t work, well, if your opinion was good, you’d probably get paid for it. You’d be a famous writer, you would be some sort of influential voice but they’re not. They’re on Twitter, they’re tweeting and they have 71 followers.”

“Their opinions never really mattered to me. I’ve been used to critics….It’s not wrestling fans, it’s internet fans. Especially here and the internet because, for anything, they can’t be held accountable for what they say, it’s very easy to hide behind a keyboard and comment how you hate everything but, you know what, they’re still at the shows, they’re still coming out. But a majority of the wrestling fans, the WWE fans, that are in the building, are women, kids, families, and people just wanna have fun.”