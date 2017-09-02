Baron Corbin Almost Fired By WWE Over Backstage Incident

The current heat on Baron Corbin wasn’t due to his recent Twitter messages although they did him no favors, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com.

Apparently there was a backstage incident involving Corbin from a few weeks ago but details are sketchy. When asked to clarify his report, Meltzer noted the following on his message board:

“Only thing I can say is that there was an incident, it wasn’t anything reported, nothing in the ring, not related to Twitter or talent, and they changed booking plans. He’ll be fine. Vince loves him. If not, he’d have been fired.”

There is a report going around via Reddit that Corbin’s incident involved WWE doctor Joseph Maroon. The story is that while Maroon was speaking to the talent about concussions, Corbin interrupted him several times in disagreement about Maroon’s opinions on CTE. The belief is that Corbin should have spoken to Maroon in private instead of confronting him in front of everyone else.

Stay tuned for any further updates as they become available.