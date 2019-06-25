Baron Corbin Comes To Seth Rollins’ Defense

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and international wrestling star Will Ospreay have been engaged in a Twitter debate. Baron Corbin took a moment to come to his fellow WWE Superstar’s defense:

Fact of the day: Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins

You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was

“Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it”

No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone.

Here I am.

Just as consistent, just as good.

Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4

— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019