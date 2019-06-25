Baron Corbin Comes To Seth Rollins’ Defense

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and international wrestling star Will Ospreay have been engaged in a Twitter debate. Baron Corbin took a moment to come to his fellow WWE Superstar’s defense:
Fact of the day:
Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins
Catch up little guy 😘 pic.twitter.com/GH9ywGGGlm
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019
You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was
“Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it”
No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone.
Here I am.
Just as consistent, just as good.
Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019
More important fact Baron Corbin has wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN Will Ospreay.
Another fact I don’t actually know who you are I just wanted to be apart of the convo. https://t.co/GE2ZVKCbg5 pic.twitter.com/koiNEf1ljO
— Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) June 25, 2019