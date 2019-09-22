Baron Corbin Comments On His Heat In WWE

In an interview with SI.com, Baron Corbin commented on heat he gets from fans:

“I didn’t wrestle in the independents, I didn’t pay my dues the way people think you should in wrestling,” he said. “Someone like Seth Rollins, he wrestled in small gymnasiums for no money. I didn’t do that, but I’m still here—and none of those guys can do what I did. That absolutely fuels my ego.”

“I’ll always stand up for WWE,” Corbin added. “We have the best superstars in the world, and we have the best people helping. We have Triple H, Michael Hayes, Fit Finlay, and Vince McMahon. We’re the best in the world, and I’m willing to stand up for that. I hold what we do to anyone in the world, no matter if it’s another wrestling company or the MLB or the NFL.”