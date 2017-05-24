Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin Disses Sami Zayn (Video), Mojo Rawley Says He’s Still Waiting, Naomi

Published On 05/24/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– As seen on tonight’s WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn quickly defeated Baron Corbin but was stretchered out after a post-match beatdown from The Lone Wolf. In the Fallout video above, Corbin says laughs at Sami’s condition and says he doesn’t care because that’s what happens when a little boy steps into a man’s world.

– Below is video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi talking to Renee Young and Shane McMahon on Talking Smack. Naomi says she has a lot left to prove to everyone, including herself, and she’s ready for her next challenger. As noted, next week’s SmackDown will see a Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to crown a new #1 contender for Money In the Bank. The participants will be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka.

– After expressing some frustration over watching WWE Backlash from home this past Sunday, Mojo Rawley tweeted the following during tonight’s SmackDown. As noted, Mojo did not have a match on TV but he did work the dark match, teaming with American Alpha, Tye Dillinger and Luke Harper to defeat The Colons, The Ascension and Aiden English.

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author