Baron Corbin Gets High Praise, Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Report

– Randy Orton and former WWE star Lance Storm commented on Baron Corbin following Corbin’s King of the Ring victory:

Hate to say it but he’s one of the few that gets the art https://t.co/P5Fpbw5ygm — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 17, 2019

– Tommaso Ciampa responded to reports that he has been medically cleared since September 11th: