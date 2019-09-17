Baron Corbin Gets High Praise, Tommaso Ciampa Responds To Report

– Randy Orton and former WWE star Lance Storm commented on Baron Corbin following Corbin’s King of the Ring victory:
Hate to say it but he’s one of the few that gets the art https://t.co/P5Fpbw5ygm
— Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 17, 2019
– Tommaso Ciampa responded to reports that he has been medically cleared since September 11th:
MAJOR UPDATE:
I have been told that I am cleared to return as of September 11th…
by the internet.
So, I called and asked my surgeon to confirm. He laughed at me. And said (kind of in an Allen Iverson voice) “the internet, we talking about the internet”.
Sooooo… 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/ofIrnozr0q
— CIAMPA (@NXTCiampa) September 16, 2019