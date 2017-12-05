Baron Corbin Magazine News (Video), Lana News From NXT Live Event, Sin Cara

– WWE posted this vide of Sin Cara checking in from the current WWE European tour from Mestalla Stadium in Valencia, Spain. Cara has been teaming with Tyler Breeze and Fandango to defeat Aiden English and The Ascension at some of the shows on the tour.

– Lana returned to WWE NXT at Thursday’s live event in Daytona Beach, Florida. She defeated Danielle Kamella using Rusev’s Accolade finisher. Lana is scheduled to work tonight’s NXT live event in Largo and Saturday’s show in Dade City. No word yet on when Lana will make her SmackDown debut but WWE continues to air teasers for her arrival.

– Baron Corbin is featured in the latest issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which features Rammstein on the cover. The MH website notes that Corbin’s article takes a look at his CD collection. Corbin gives a quick look at the spread in this Twitter video: