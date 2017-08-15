Baron Corbin On John Cena (Video), WWE SmackDown Dark Match, Mustafa Ali Issues Challenge

– Above is video of Baron Corbin making a recent trip to the Dysfunctional Grace Art Co. in Tampa, Florida, one of his favorite shops to hit. Corbin jokes about SummerSlam opponent John Cena and tells him to quit having Nikki Bella do his dirty work on Titter. Corbin says he’s going to beat Cena on Sunday but we might see a Money In the Bank cash-in as well.

– The dark match before Tuesday night’s WWE SmackDown in Providence, RI saw Sami Zayn, Luke Harper and Tye Dillinger defeat Mike Kanellis and The Ascension.

– Below is video of Mustafa Ali challenging Brian Kendrick to a match on Tuesday night’s WWE 205 Live episode: