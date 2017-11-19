Baron Corbin On The Miz (Video), Kevin Owens Hypes Survivor Series, Ember Moon

– Above is video of WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin arriving for his match with WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. Corbin says Miz is a professional talker but he also believes every dumb thing he says. Corbin says unfortunately for Miz, the bell will ring tonight and everyone will find out what Maryse already knows – Miz is all talk.

– The recent WWE NXT Women’s Title vacancy was the longest vacancy in company history since WWE began recognizing their own champions in 1963. As noted, Ember Moon defeated Kairi Sane, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross to win the vacant title at NXT “Takeover: WarGames” last night.

– As noted, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will be working the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show tonight in a match against Breezango. Owens tweeted the following reaction to the announcement, plugging his WWE 365 episode that airs after the pay-per-view: