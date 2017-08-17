Baron Corbin On The Possibility Of Seeing Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather On SmackDown

Baron Corbin recently spoke to media to discuss the upcoming boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated 49-0 legend Floyd Mayweather. “Money” has a history with the WWE, as he appeared at the No Way Out pay-per-view (PPV) in February of 2008 in Las Vegas where he legitimately broke The Big Show’s nose. Mayweather and Show would eventually have a match with one another (which Mayweather won) that the boxer reportedly made $20,000 for:

“[Floyd Mayweather] came and he left his mark here one time prior with Big Show,” said Corbin. “I thought it was pretty special. So I wouldn’t mind seeing Floyd come back and see what he can do. I wouldn’t mind testing myself against Floyd.”

“If Conor [McGregor] showed up, I’d just try to put a whopping on him as well,” Corbin continued. “Either one would be a fun thing to deal with and you know they’re both good at running their mouths and their both good at shutting them. It’d be a fun little thing.”