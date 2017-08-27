Baron Corbin Responds To Negative Fan, News On Seth Rollins’ Theme Song

– Baron Corbin continues to be active on Twitter as he responded to yet another fan that was being negative towards him:

If your ideas where good, people would ask you for them instead of you just posting them for no reason. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 26, 2017

– While appearing on Sam Roberts’ podcast, Seth Rollins explained how the phrase “Burn it Down” got added to his theme song. Several weeks back, Rollins was approached and told that Vince McMahon didn’t like the silent pause during the beginning part of the song. Rollins was surprised by this because he had the song for three years and McMahon was only now not liking it. Rollins was played several different clips to be inserted into the pause which included the phrase “King Slayer” (in a seductive tone according to Rollins) and random sound effects. Rollins said that “Burn it Down” ended up being the best option so that’s what they went with.