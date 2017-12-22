Baron Corbin Rips Fan On Social Media, The Rock Praises WWE Creative Writers

— Dwayne “The Rock” tweeted the following on the creative side of his time in WWE while tagging Brian Gewirtz and Hiram Garcia. The tweet was in response to Rock being included in a Christmas video playlist.

Honestly no one had more fun than me, @bfg728 & @hhgarcia41 in the @WWE. The stuff we would write with one goal in mind..take the fans on the most entertaining ride they ever experienced in pro wrestling. Forever grateful for this connection and level of fun. @JimmyTraina 🤙🏾 https://t.co/99A5JaqWem — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 22, 2017

— Former WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin found himself jawing with a fan on Twitter again this week, as seen below:

I Don’t know what to listen to in the gym today. Help me! — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) December 21, 2017