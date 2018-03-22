Baron Corbin Says Daniel Bryan’s Return Match Will Be Something Fans Won’t Want To Miss

Baron Corbin recently spoke with Mike Jones of DC 101. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Daniel Bryan returning to the ring in WWE:

“For him to come back, I think, is amazing. I think it’s gonna be a really cool story to hear 20 years from now, you know the story of Daniel Bryan who everything was taken away because of injury and then to come back and for it to be at Mania, I mean, who knows? I think it will be awesome and it’s such a feel good story for a guy that has so much passion for this business and for what people do. So it couldn’t happen to a better guy, this kind of opportunity and you know he’s gonna be firing on all cylinders any chance he gets to be in the ring and competes. It’s gonna be fireworks and definitely something you’re not gonna want to miss.”

Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal:

“My opportunity if I win this that’s another thing on my list of accomplishments, the 2 time Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, would be huge on there. I mean obviously no one has done it so rolling into 2018 it would be a good start for me for this year. Look at what happened last year with Dean Ambrose who came up short but they you got a guy like Braun Strowman who was in the Andre and now look at where he’s at. That’s one of those things that can truly elevate you so that’s what I’m gonna use it for is another launching pad and being in that battle royal you get 15-20 other targets to beat up so I’m not locked in on one person and it will be lots of fun, that’s for sure.”