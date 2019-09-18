Baron Corbin Speaks Out About Getting Death Threats

In an interview with Sam Roberts, Baron Corbin talked about giving the End of Days to Becky Lynch and the reaction it generated from fans:

“I was curious about the reaction. It was one of the craziest reactions that I have ever heard. When you stand behind her and I’m getting up behind her and when I snatch her and the fans are yelling, it’s almost dead quiet for a second. They couldn’t believe I had done it. They popped and then booed.

It was the most confusing and greatest reaction of just pure, natural excitement and hatred. I even had to give some stuff to our social media team because I received death threats after that; it was insane. People went way overboard, but people were like, ‘I’m coming to Raw to stab you.’ It was crazy. I can’t remember but I called Seth Rollins a piece of sh*t or something.

I don’t know what it was, but I was so excited when I did that and the reaction was so unreal and loud that I turned around and I was mad and whatever I was feeling, it came out and it was so funny because it was totally natural. But I had to click back into the zone. It was a surreal moment that I will remember forever.”