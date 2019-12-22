Baron Corbin Speaks Out About Protecting His Finisher

In an interview with the No Holds Barred podcast, Baron Corbin talked about protecting his finishing move the End of Days:

“I had a conversation with [Undertaker] about that. You know, he really made the Tombstone something very special and nobody kicked out of it for a long time. And he held it very sacred. So that was something I took to heart and something I wanted to do with it.”

“Nobody’s ever kicked out of the End Of Days, When it lands, it’s over, and people know that. Hopefully, ten years down the line, there’s a moment where, you know, someone strong enough to withstand an End Of Days and it’ll make for that iconic face, you know, that moment where like you saw [Shawn Michaels] kick out of the Tombstone and it was just unbelievable, and the shock and the awe. I think that’s an art lost nowadays. I think keeping your things sacred is a little bit lost because people want to keep up with these Internet fans who love this high, fast-paced action and these insane moves and moves on top of moves. So I try to keep it simple, and I think that’s what makes it important.”

