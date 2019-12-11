Baron Corbin Talks About His Heel Character (Videos)

During this week’s edition of WWE Backstage, Baron Corbin discussed his heel character. You can check out highlights from the segment below:
"It's pure hatred." – @BaronCorbinWWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/bY47ZqyaXj
"It was 1000% real dog food." – @BaronCorbinWWE #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/bXSRFi6QeG
"Now I owe him a beating." – @BaronCorbinWWE on @TheRock #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/0BhhNbv8pR
