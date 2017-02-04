Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose Moved, Stephen Amell Video From WrestleMania, Tom Phillips

– Above is video of actor Stephen Amell backstage at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando earlier today. Amell talks about some of tonight’s matches, attending WrestleMania as a fan and says he hopes to return to a WWE ring again in the future.

– Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose was moved from tonight’s WrestleMania 33 main card to the Kickoff pre-show. That match saw Ambrose retain his title with Dirty Deeds. As noted, the Six-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Title was originally planned for the Kickoff pre-show but was moved to the main card due to backlash from fans.

– As noted, WWE congratulated Tom Phillips earlier today for being the Lead Announcer for WrestleMania 33. They announced the following on Tom making history: