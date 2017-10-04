Baron Corbin’s New Theme Released, NXT Title Match Promo For Tonight, NXT – Survivor Series Weekend Shows

– As seen above, WWE Music has released Baron Corbin’s new “I Bring The Darkness (End of Days)” theme song, featuring vocals by singer Tommy Vext.

– Triple H announced today that WWE NXT Road Trip live events will be held in Austin and San Antonio during WWE Survivor Series weekend in Texas. They will run Austin on Thursday, November 16th and then San Antonio the next night. “Takeover: Houston” then takes place on Saturday night of that weekend, November 18th. Tickets for the Austin and San Antonio shows will go on sale this Friday via NXTTickets.com.

– Below is a promo for tonight’s NXT Title match between Roderick Strong and champion Drew McIntyre: