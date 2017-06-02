Batista In New “Guardians” Trailer, New WWE Network Collection On New Day, Brock Lesnar – Big Show

– Marvel premiered a new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy 2 during Super Bowl 51. The trailer features former WWE Champion Batista in his role as Drax the Destroyer and can be seen below:

– WWENetworkNews.com reports that a new WWE Network Collection on The New Day will be added tomorrow. Below is the official synopsis for WWE’s “The New Day: Feel The Positivity” Collection:

Celebrate Black History Month with the most entertaining trio in recent WWE history. Don?t you dare be sour! Sit back and enjoy the hilarious antics of The New Day. Remember when Big E ate a kazoo? Or, Kofi’s ‘old man’ shoes’. What about the group’s efforts to save the tables? The time machine. A gigantic box of Booty O’s. Francesca! All your favorite New Day moments are together in one place in this WWE Network Collection.

– As noted, Brock Lesnar defeated Big Show in a singles match at Saturday’s WWE live event in Salt Lake City, Utah. WWE posted these videos of Lesnar’s entrance and match-winning F5: