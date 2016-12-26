Batista Responds To Fan Idea For WrestleMania 33, WWE On John Cena And Samoa Joe, Dennis Knight
– WWE looks at Samoa Joe and John Cena training & competing together at California’s Ultimate Pro Wrestling years ago:
– Former WWE star Dennis “Mideon” Knight turns 48 years old today.
– Former WWE Champion Batista wrote the following in response to a fan who tweeted about a possible Batista vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 33 with actor Vin Diesel as the special referee:
@TheRock vs @DaveBautista at @WWE #Wrestlemania33 what are the chances of that?! One on one special guest ref #VinDiesel @TripleH possible?😎
— Joshua Osei (@JoshuaOsei) December 24, 2016
The cheese factor in that would be way to strong! Along the lines of Limberger. Awful scent of sulphur and Fast n Furious! https://t.co/iOsFh3sZN9
— Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 25, 2016