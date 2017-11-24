Batista Reveals He Wants A WWE Return, Comments On Talking To Vince McMahon

Batista recently appeared on Jim Ross’ podcast. Here are the highlights:

Working with WWE again:

“I’ve never burnt that bridge because I still love wrestling and everybody in the WWE has been really good to me. I have my gripes with the company, which I’m sure everybody does, but at the same time I don’t ever disrespect the company intentionally. I don’t really have any reason to. I didn’t leave there under bad circumstances, I left just because I wanted to pursue other things. I didn’t walk out on them, I let my contract run out. They knew I was going to be leaving. I did business the right way. I’m really thankful that I did. The short answer to that is yes, I would love to go back, but the reason I have not gone back is because I don’t want to do a one off. I want to go and I want to wrestle. I want to do some house shows, I want to be a part of the program and I love it. The one off thing, the cheap pop thing, it doesn’t do anything for me.”

Batista continued, “So now it’s a matter of scheduling if I can go back and if I happen to get injured is it going to affect something else? … It took me a few months the last time I went back, it took me three months to really get in a groove and get people to react the way I thought they were going to react. I’m just not a cheap pop guy. It just doesn’t work for me. It’s not appealing to me at all, it actually turns me off.”

Talking to Vince McMahon:

“But I stay in touch, man, I’ve talked to Vince (McMahon) recently and he knows what I want. I’ve made it very clear that I wanted to go back and run a program with Hunter. I’ve been very public about it and I think that’s the thing that would get me back.”