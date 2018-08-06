Batista Talks More About The Situation With James Gunn

In an interview with Shortlist.com, Dave Batista talked more about the situation with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn being fired over inappropriate tweets:

“Nobody’s defending his tweets, but this was a smear campaign on a good man. I spoke to Chris Pratt the day after it happened and he’s a bit religious so he wanted time to pray and figure it out, but I was more like: f*** this. This is bulls***. James is one of the kindest, most decent people I’ve met.”

“Where I’m at right now is that if [Marvel] don’t use that script, then I’m going to ask them to release me from my contract, cut me out or recast me. I’d be doing James a disservice if I didn’t.”