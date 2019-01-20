Batista Teases Return To WWE, Chris Benoit Gets Snubbed

– WWE legend Batista teased a return to the company on Twitter:

You ain’t seen nothin yet! https://t.co/1zPBX6urBT — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 19, 2019

– WWE posted an article about “EVERYONE” that entered #1 in the Royal Rumble match over the years. However, that “EVERYONE” did not include Chris Benoit in 2004. Benoit has been ignored in WWE history following the 2007 murders of his wife Nancy and son Daniel as well as his suicide.