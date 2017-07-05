Batista’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Draws Big At Box Office, Most Popular WWE Network Shows
– Dave Bautista’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie did big numbers at the box office this weekend as it brought in $145 million domestically and has done $428 million globally thus far. The former WWE Champion plays Drax in the film.
– Here are the top 20 most popular shows on demand currently on the WWE Network:
#20 – NXT TakeOver: Orlando
#19 – Ride Along: Highway to Hollywood
#18 – Prime Time Wrestling (227)
#17 – Batista Unleashed: Evolution Takes Hold
#16 – Batista Unleashed: An Animal and a Big Red Monster
#15 – NXT (388)
#14 – Batista Unleashed: A Natural Beginning
#13 – SmackDown (920)
#12 – Ride Along: Cruiser Control
#11 – Raw Talk: Payback 2017
#10 – Royal Rumble 2017
#9 – Raw (1245)
#8 – Table for 3: Common Bonds
#7 – NXT (389)
#6 – WrestleMania 33
#5 – 205 Live (23)
#4 – Talking Smack (924)
#3 – Table for 3: Team ECK
#2 – Payback 2017
#1 – NXT (390)