Batista’s Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 Draws Big At Box Office, Most Popular WWE Network Shows

– Dave Bautista’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” movie did big numbers at the box office this weekend as it brought in $145 million domestically and has done $428 million globally thus far. The former WWE Champion plays Drax in the film.

– Here are the top 20 most popular shows on demand currently on the WWE Network:

#20 – NXT TakeOver: Orlando

#19 – Ride Along: Highway to Hollywood

#18 – Prime Time Wrestling (227)

#17 – Batista Unleashed: Evolution Takes Hold

#16 – Batista Unleashed: An Animal and a Big Red Monster

#15 – NXT (388)

#14 – Batista Unleashed: A Natural Beginning

#13 – SmackDown (920)

#12 – Ride Along: Cruiser Control

#11 – Raw Talk: Payback 2017

#10 – Royal Rumble 2017

#9 – Raw (1245)

#8 – Table for 3: Common Bonds

#7 – NXT (389)

#6 – WrestleMania 33

#5 – 205 Live (23)

#4 – Talking Smack (924)

#3 – Table for 3: Team ECK

#2 – Payback 2017

#1 – NXT (390)