Bayley Addresses WrestleMania Rumor, Sasha Banks Injury Update

– In an interview with the Sky Sports Lock Up Podcast, Bayley commented on the Wrestlemania rumor that her and Sasha Banks threw a backstage “tantrum” after dropping the women’s tag team titles:

“We read all the stupid rumors and it’s ridiculous. There’s no proof of it and it’s people just spreading these rumors because they want to talk, they want something to start up. We literally watched the main event in person by the hard cam and enjoyed the women stealing the show.”

– In an injury update on Sasha Banks, PWInsider.com is reporting that Sasha is expected to be at tomorrow’s Smackdown taping. Sasha is also currently scheduled for this weekend’s live events in Trenton, NJ and Rochester, NY.