Bayley and Sasha Banks Return To WWE NXT (Video), The Bella Twins

— The NXT Universe and, indeed, the NXT Women’s division received an up-close look at the brand-new WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as champions The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection returned to Full Sail Live.

Once the celebratory chants of “You deserve it!” finally settled down, Sasha Banks and Bayley vowed to make their titles the most talked-about championships in WWE. They put the NXT Superstars on notice, letting them know that The Boss ‘N’ Hug Connection is ready to defend the titles all over the world, from Raw to SmackDown to NXT.

— In this preview clip of next Sunday’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella wants to dish on her date but it’s a little past Brie’s bedtime.