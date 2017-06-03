Bayley Botches Move Twice In A Row At WWE Fastlane (Video)

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bayley might have snapped Charlotte Flair’s pay-per-view undefeated streak Sunday night at WWE Fastlane, but she didn’t necessarily do it alone.

As was the case on Raw three weeks ago when Bayley pinned Charlotte to begin her title reign, Sasha Banks ultimately helped tip the scales in Bayley’s favor.

Things, however, did not completely go as planned for “The Huggable One” as their was a part in the match where she botched her attempt at a move twice in a row.

In her first attempt at the springboard elbow drop, Bayley had trouble getting off the bottom rope. Frustrated, she tried again and missed hitting Charlotte when she attempted the elbow drop.

Here is video of Bayley’s double botch.

The second botch wasn’t completely Bayley’s fault as Charlotte wasn’t in place to take the elbow drop.