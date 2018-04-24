Bayley Had An Awkward Moment With Fan On This Week’s WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Saint Louis, MO at the Scottrade Center on the USA Network, Bayley worked a 10-woman tag team match in the main event of the show.
There was awkward moment during Bayley’s entrance as she hugged a young fan but there was also an older fan in the area thought that Bayley was going in for the hug on him. You can see it here:
WARNING: nightmare levels of cringe pic.twitter.com/DZK3WXPP0f
— the great muter (@BossMoz) April 24, 2018
🤷🏻♀️👩🏻🔬My bad dude, I was caught up in da moment between me and that little girl. Next time! https://t.co/mZv0BR3wFu
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 24, 2018