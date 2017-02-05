bayley8

Bayley Has A Huge Cut On Her Neck (Photo)

Published On 05/02/2017

It’s been a rough two nights for Bayley.

One night after losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss in her hometown of San Jose, California, The Huggable One suffered a laceration on her neck.

Bayley sent out this photo on Snapchat from Raw backstage revealing the huge cut.

Bayley likely suffered the laceration when Alexa’s Raw Women’s Championship Coronation ended in a brawl — there was no laceration when the segment started.

This led to an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match, at which point the laceration on her neck became noticeable.

Bliss picked up the win after raking Bayley across the eyes and executing a DDT.

