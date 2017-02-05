Bayley Has A Huge Cut On Her Neck (Photo)

It’s been a rough two nights for Bayley.

One night after losing the Raw Women’s Championship to Alexa Bliss in her hometown of San Jose, California, The Huggable One suffered a laceration on her neck.

Bayley sent out this photo on Snapchat from Raw backstage revealing the huge cut.

Hope Bayley is okay. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/OTr6Nn8FCZ — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) May 2, 2017

Bayley likely suffered the laceration when Alexa’s Raw Women’s Championship Coronation ended in a brawl — there was no laceration when the segment started.

This led to an Eight-Woman Tag Team Match, at which point the laceration on her neck became noticeable.

Bliss picked up the win after raking Bayley across the eyes and executing a DDT.